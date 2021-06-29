The Pocket Dumbbell home gym

Bear & Hammers based in London in the United Kingdom has created new home gym equipment in the form of the Pocket Dumbbell, capable of providing you with a solid workout in the comfort of your home. Launched via Kickstarter earlier this month the project has already raised over $30,000 thanks to over 500 backers and is now coming to the end of its campaign with just a few days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Bear & Hammers campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Bear & Hammers home gym project view the promotional video below.

“We wanted a simple product that could replicate most of the exercises we did in the gym. We tested, reviewed, improved and tested, reviewed and improved some more for almost a year! We refined the idea until we had a product we could patent. Our unique patent-pending design fits onto loop resistance bands, keeping the bands away from your arm so you don’t feel restricted. The ridges on the inside of the Pocket Dumbbell allow the band to move freely inside the tube and help to restrict the bands from slipping off.”

“The Pocket Dumbbell easily slides onto loop resistance bands. They totally transform your experience, making exercise more dynamic and natural. Whether you’re at work, in your room, or keeping fit while you travel you can easily use The Pocket Dumbbell to meet your fitness goals.”

“Bear and Hammers Ltd is a new London company formed in 2020. During lockdown we tried to keep fit using a range of fitness routines and home gym equipment. As a PE teacher I had used resistance bands plenty of times previously and really noticed how they rub and pinch your hands, but I really liked using them as they give you a great, low stress workout. I complained to my partner about the problem and a few days later whilst playing with a McDonalds straw and an elastic band, he came up with the idea.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the home gym, jump over to the official Bear & Hammers Pocket Dumbbell crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

