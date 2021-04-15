Firefly professional home coffee roaster from $280

Roasting coffee gives rise to over 800 different compounds during the process, and there are 3 main stages to roasting you can play with and get different flavors using the same coffee beans. If you are searching for a professional home coffee roaster that will enable you to explore roasting from different regions and develop your own flavours to create your perfect coffee, you may be interested in Firefly. The Firefly coffee roaster is electrically powered and capable of roasting 1lb of beans at your convenience. Stages in the coffee roasting process include :

1. Drying – this is where the moisture is removed from the green beans and they start to turn yellow then brown

2. Browning – most of the moisture has been removed during the end of this stage and when “first crack” can be heard with a popping sound.

3. Development – This is where the reaction turns from exothermic to endothermic and where the flavors are developed based on temperature and time in the roaster-play time!

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $280 or £204 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Firefly campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Firefly coffee roaster project view the promotional video below.

“Even if you don’t know what you are doing, for the first couple practice pounds you will still have the best coffee you have ever tasted. In my experience it is best to let the beans develop their flavors and aromas for 2 to 3 days before grinding. After roasting put in a bag or container with a one way valve and smell it everyday for 3 days. You will see for yourself how the aromas change over time this is true with the flavors as well.”

“Designed for the curiosity of the first time roaster to the seasoned maker who loves perfectly roasted and brewed coffee. Firefly can be as easy or as complex as you want it to be. You can set the time and temperature and turn off when you want or you can adjust the temperature at different times during the roast to get the perfect profile for the type of beans you are using. “

Source : Kickstarter

