Home Before Dark Season 2 premiers June 11th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Home Before Dark starring Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Aziza Scott, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini. Home Before Dark Caesar 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 11th 2021.

“In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance. “

"Home Before Dark" is created and executive produced by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch and Sharlene Martin.

Source : Apple

