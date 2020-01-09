Yale unveils new smart home automation products at CES 2020

At CES 2020 this week Yale has unveiled new smart home automation products to help receive your parcels more securely when you are away from home or unavailable. The three new smart devices unveiled by Yale take the form of the Smart Delivery Box, Smart Cabinet Lock and Smart Safe all of which can be controlled using the new Yale Access mobile app and Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Allowing owners to remotely access and manage their smart storage 24/7. The smart storage from Yale costs $229 on its own or $279 with the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, required to connect the box to your network if you do not already have one and one final option offering the bridge and a cooler bag for perishable deliveries priced at $299.

“The Smart Safe can be placed anywhere or mounted to the floor or wall for more permanence. When connected to the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, customers can use the Yale Access app to lock, unlock or grant access remotely. Customers always have the option to easily lock and unlock it through the safe keypad with a customisable entry code. The safe comes with a removable shelf, 4 AA batteries and a physical key. If the batteries run out, users can temporarily charge the lock by holding up a 9V battery, enter their code and replace the batteries inside. Should users not have a phone or forget their code, they’re able to use the included key as a back-up entry method.”

The new Yale home storage products will launch in spring 2020 and will be available at Yale and other major retailers.

Smart Delivery Box

– $229 standalone

– $279 with the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

– $299 with the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge and Cooler Bag

Smart Cabinet Lock

– $79 standalone

– $129 with the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

Smart Safe

– $229 standalone

– $279 with the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

Yale Smart Delivery Box

The Smart Delivery Box, designed in partnership with Kingsley Park, a Step2 Company brand, allows customers to receive packages and perishables deliveries (e.g. food, wine, cosmetics, medicine) securely and conveniently. With recent surveys showing at least 36% of American households have experienced package theft, the Delivery Box provides a long-requested “porch piracy” solution that is less invasive than home entry, but more effective than a surveillance camera. The secure box can be placed on front porches, in front of garages, or anywhere where customers receive packages, and weighted down with sand or tethered to the porch so it cannot be stolen. The Delivery Box works with the Yale Access app so users can lock and unlock it remotely, get notifications when a delivery is made, see access history and share access with others. It will be available in Manor Gray.

Yale Smart Cabinet Lock

The Smart Cabinet Lock goes inside cabinets or drawers to secure valuable belongings, or items that should be kept out of reach from children (e.g. cleaning supplies, medicines, liquor). With the Yale Access app, customers can get notified whenever the lock opens or closes. The lock body can be mounted on the cabinet’s interior base or roof using either the included 3M adhesive or screws for a more permanent installation.

Source: Yale

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals