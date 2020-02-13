Holobiont 1 automatic watch by Holobiont Watches

Holobiont Watches based in Chicago have created a new feature packed automatic watch reform of the Holobiont 1, the first watch to be developed by the company. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique watch with a face that includes a symbol that represents unity and is used in the forming of words such as “cooperation” and “combine.”

“We are a Chicago-based watch brand that looks for inspiration everywhere and celebrates the growing access we have to other countries and cultures. The term “Holobiont” in microbiology, refers to a single entity that includes both a host and microorganisms that live around it. We used the term as a analogy to the planet we share and the species that populate it. “

“The watch uses high quality 316L stainless steel for the case and is offered in either black PVD, or brushed stainless steel finishes. The ST1780 movement (inner mechanics) has been used for years by manufactures and offers many functions such as date, power reserve indicator (shows amount of stored energy), and a subdial for the seconds. The watch is also beautiful in the dark with bright glowing Swiss Super-LumiNova on the hour hand, minute hand, and hour indexes. “

Specifications of the Holobiont 1 automatic watch include :

Case: 316L brushed stainless steel (black PVD plating optional)

Crystal: Double dome sapphire crystal

Movement: Seagull ST1780 automatic movement (self-winding and hand-winding)

Functions: Date, Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Power reserve indicator

Lume: Super-LumiNova BGW9

Strap Width: 20mm

Lug to Lug: 47mm

Height: 13mm

Case Width: 40mm (without crown)

Water resistance: 5ATM (50 meters)

Straps: 1 Gray and 1 black silicone strap with quick release and branded buckle

Case-back: Exhibition/Display case-back (mineral crystal)

Warranty: One year (covers any defective parts of the watch, not damage done by the user)

Source : Kickstarter

