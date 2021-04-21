Higonokami traditional Japanese folding knife it’s Kickstarter

A new Kickstarter campaign is underway for a which unique Higonokami traditional Japanese folding knife, which has raised over $100,000 thanks to nearly 900 backers with still 23 days remaining. The unique Higonokami Knife offers a chance to own a piece of traditional Japanese knife history and has been created by the only “true makers of the igonokami Knife”.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $50 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Higonokami campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Higonokami folding knife project view the promotional video below.

“A piece of traditional Japanese Knife History comes to Kickstarter! Now only produced by one company, Nagao Kanekoma Factory, the Higonokami Knife is a amazing piece of hardware that encompasses the Japanese ideal of WABISABI, and is in very limited stock! Higonokami knives made by Nagao Kanekoma Factory are the one and only true Higonokami knife.”

“Miki City found in Harima (what now makes up the southwestern part of Hyogo Prefecture found in just west of Kyoto) and is known as a carpentry tool making town not only in Japan but also around the world. The Higonokami Knife and its manufacturing method has been passed down through five generations, and is unlike other tools. This folded knife was first created during the Meiji era (1868-1912), and its creation conforms to old traditional creation methods, forged and tempered one blow at a time. With this in mind, we have created a special model just for Kickstarter Users.”

“We have prepared 4 different types of the Higonokami Knife for this project! Every year our Higonokami knives are highly rated by the International Hardware Forum held in Germany, and has been written about in book JAPANISCHE SCHMIEDEKUNST by Rudolf Dick as well as being given a special 10 page feature in the French magazine PANORAMA.”

