Underrated Apple Watch Apps You Need to Install

The Apple Watch has become a cornerstone of wearable technology, celebrated for its versatility and seamless integration into daily life. While its native features are robust, many users overlook the wealth of third-party apps that can significantly enhance its functionality. These apps, often developed to address specific needs, can improve health tracking, boost productivity, and add convenience to your routine. In the video below, HotshotTek explores five lesser-known apps that can elevate your Apple Watch experience and help you unlock its full potential.

Power Nap App: Smarter Sleep Tracking for Better Rest

If you rely on naps to recharge during the day, the Power Nap App is a must-have tool. Unlike Apple’s native sleep tracking, which focuses primarily on overnight data, this app is specifically designed to optimize short, restorative naps. By using the Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor, it detects when you’ve actually fallen asleep before starting the nap timer. Once your nap is complete, the app gently wakes you with a vibration, making sure you don’t oversleep and wake up groggy.

This app is particularly useful for professionals, students, or anyone with a demanding schedule who needs to maximize their energy levels. At a one-time cost of $3, it’s an affordable and effective way to improve your rest and overall productivity.

Unplug Battery App: Real-Time iPhone Battery Monitoring

Managing your iPhone’s battery life has never been easier with the Unplug Battery App. This app displays your iPhone’s battery percentage directly on your Apple Watch, eliminating the need to reach for your phone. It also allows you to set custom notifications for low battery levels, making sure you’re always aware of your device’s power status.

The app’s live activity tracking provides real-time updates, making it a practical solution for staying connected without interruptions. While the basic version is free, premium features such as advanced notifications and detailed analytics are available through a subscription or a one-time purchase. This app is ideal for users who want to streamline their device management and avoid unexpected battery drain.

Water Tracker: Simplifying Hydration

Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining good health, and the Water Tracker app makes it easier than ever to meet your daily hydration goals. By calculating your water intake needs based on factors like body weight and activity level, the app sends timely reminders to drink water throughout the day. You can also manually log your water intake, though this feature is optional for those who prefer automation.

The app’s user-friendly interface and customizable reminders make it a valuable tool for anyone looking to improve their hydration habits. Best of all, it’s completely free to use, with no hidden subscriptions or fees. Whether you’re an athlete, a busy professional, or simply someone who forgets to drink water, this app ensures you stay on track.

Step Counter App: Activity Tracking Made Effortless

For users who prefer a straightforward approach to tracking their daily steps, the Step Counter App offers a simple yet effective solution. Unlike the Apple Watch’s native Activity app, which requires navigating through multiple screens, this app displays your step count directly on your watch face as a complication. This streamlined design allows you to monitor your activity at a glance, helping you stay motivated to reach your fitness goals.

The app is free to download and does not require a subscription, making it an excellent choice for those who value simplicity and efficiency. Whether you’re aiming to increase your daily activity or just want a quick way to check your progress, this app delivers the functionality you need without unnecessary complexity.

Moon Lit App: Lunar Phases at Your Fingertips

For those with an interest in astronomy or nature, the Moon Lit App brings the beauty of the lunar cycle directly to your wrist. This app provides detailed lunar tracking, including a calendar that displays upcoming moon phases. Whether you’re planning stargazing sessions, photography outings, or gardening activities that align with the moon’s phases, this app offers valuable insights.

The free version of the app includes plenty of functionality for most users, while a pro version is available for those seeking additional features like advanced notifications or more detailed lunar data. Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or simply curious about celestial events, this app makes it easy to stay connected to the rhythms of the moon.

O2 Buddy App: Simplified Blood Oxygen Monitoring

The O2 Buddy App enhances the Apple Watch’s built-in blood oxygen monitoring capabilities, offering a more streamlined and accessible way to track your respiratory health. The app displays your oxygen levels directly on your watch and syncs seamlessly with the iPhone’s Health app, making sure your data is always up to date and easy to access.

At a one-time cost of $1, this app provides an affordable solution for users who want quick insights into their blood oxygen levels without navigating through multiple apps. It’s particularly useful for individuals with respiratory conditions or those who want to monitor their health during activities like hiking or high-altitude travel.

Maximizing the Potential of Your Apple Watch

These five apps demonstrate how third-party developers are expanding the capabilities of the Apple Watch, filling gaps in Apple’s native offerings while introducing innovative features tailored to specific needs. From smarter sleep tracking and hydration reminders to real-time health monitoring and lunar tracking, these apps offer practical solutions that enhance your daily life. Whether you’re looking to improve your health, boost your productivity, or simply make your Apple Watch more versatile, these hidden gems are worth exploring.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



