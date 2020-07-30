Here is another look at the Vivo S7 smartphone

We recently saw a press render of the new Vivo S7 smartphone and now we have another one, the latest ones gives us a good look at the handsets design.

The handset will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G and will come with 8GB of RAM.

There will be two storage options, 128GB and 256GB and the handset will feature a 4500 mAh battery and will come with a front facing 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel secondary camera.

On the rear of the device there will be three cameras, a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera. Vivo will be making their new S7 smartphone official next week, we will have more details about the device then.

Source Playfuldroid

