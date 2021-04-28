Here is another look at iOS 14.5 (Video)

The new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software updates landed earlier this week, we have already had a look at the new version of iOS and now we have another video.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look and iPadOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 and its new range of features, lets find out more details about it.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features in the iOS 14.5 software update, this includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch when wearing a face mask.

There are also some major changes to privacy for apps, if an app is tracking you then you will be alerted to this and given the option to stop the app from tracking you.

The update also includes a range of other features which include some updates for Apple Music, you can now share your favorite lyrics via Messages, Facebook, Instagram and more. Plus a number of changes to Siri with more voice options and some new features. There is also support for the new Apple AirTags and a range of new Emoji.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

