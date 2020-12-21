Here is another look at iOS 14.3 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.3, when it landed we got to have a look at the OS and now we get to have a another look at the latest iOS release.

The video below gives us a more in depth look at iOS 14.3, this includes this like battery life and also some new features and more.

As we can see from the video, one of the new features is Siri being able to make sounds with Audio samples.

There appears to be some performance improvements in this release, although unfortunately there are some minor bugs as well. The battery life appears to be OK on the majority of devices apart from the iPhone 7, some users have reported issues with this.

Apple also recently released iOS 14.4 beta 1, the final version of this software is expected to be released around the end of January or in Early February.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

