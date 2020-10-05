Here is another look at iOS 14.2 Beta 2 and iOS 14.0.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.2 Beta 2 and we previously saw a video of the OS and now we get to have a look at it.

In the video we also get to have a look at the recently released iOS 14.0.1 software update and some of the bugs that people have been seeing.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features headed to the iPhone with the release of iOS 14.2.

We are expecting this update to land some time this month and it could possibly land around the time of the new iPhone 12. We are expecting the new iPhone 12 to be made official at a press event on the 13th of October and then go on sale before the end of October.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

