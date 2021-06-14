Here are the top 5 features coming with Android 12 (Video)

Google recently released a new beta of Android 12, we have already had a look at the next version of Android and now we have a video which gives us a look at the to 5 features coming to Android with this release.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at some of the great new features that will be available with the Android 12 release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features, including a range of speed and performance improvements.

There are also a range of new widgets in Android, plus there are also a range of new privacy features which are designed to give you more control over you privacy settings. Android 12 also comes with a range of new quick settings and functions, plus an new design for the whole UI and more.

Google is expected to release Android 12 later in the year, the update will be released along with the new Pixel 6 smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

