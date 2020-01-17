Hendrick Motorsports Track Attack is a track day special

NASCAR fans know the name Hendrick Motorsports. The company has announced the creation of a NASCAR -like vehicle aimed specifically at amateur racers who want to attend track days. The car is called the Hendrick Motorsports Track Attack, and it looks like a NASCAR racing car.

The vehicle is specifically set up for the road course and has six powertrain offerings. The car is built by hand from the ground up using a tube chassis and is fitted with adjustable suspension. Powerful brakes are attached to stop the racing car down, and it has a racing fuel cell in the trunk.

The cockpit looks very much like a NASCAR racer complete with a digital dash, racing seat, and removable steering wheel. One of the engine options for the car is a Chevrolet Performance LSX 454 that makes 627 horsepower and 586 foot-pounds of torque. That engine is fitted with a forged rotating assembly and dry-sump oiling system. The transmission is an Andrews four-speed used in NASCAR competition. Pricing starts at about $125,000.

