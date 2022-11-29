GREATIC heated mug keeps your favourite drink warm

If you find your coffee or favourite brew goes cold before you have a chance to enjoy it. You might be interested in a new heated mug in the form of the GREATIC. Specifically designed to keep a wide variety of different drinks warm. The GREATIC can maintain the temperature of your drink for up to 120 minutes.

Using the companion application you can set temperature ranges from 86°F – 149°F (30°C – 65°C). Equipped with an integrated 3,000 mAh battery when flat the mall can be recharged using the integrated USB-C connection. Featuring a handy removable base the heated mug allows you to see and set your desired temperature and battery life remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $94 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

“GREATIC is a 2-in-1 smart mug that integrates APP temperature control and smart panel temperature control functions. Two temperature control methods allow you to choose a more convenient way to continuously maintain the best temperature for your coffee, milk, tea and other beverages.”

GREATIC heated mug

If the GREATIC crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the GREATIC heated mug project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“GREATIC’s cup body adopts an internal heat diversion and circulation mode to keep the overall temperature of the hot drink balanced and prevent the bottom water from overheating. At the same time, the coffee can be heated evenly to prevent the coffee from scorching and precipitation inside, so that your hot drink tastes better.”

“GREATIC has two built-in 18650 batteries and the cup body is removable. The cup body and battery mode have two built-in magnetic stickers. The two are combined by magnetic attraction, which is convenient for disassembly, maintenance or replacement. When the battery life is exhausted or faulty, the battery can be replaced directly. When the cup body ceramic falls off, you can replace your favorite cup body.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the heated mug, jump over to the official GREATIC crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





