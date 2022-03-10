Civiee heated mouse mat and desk pad

If sometimes your fingers become too cold to type but you would rather not turn on the heating in your house or room. You may be interested in a new graphene heated mouse mat and desk pad called Civiee. The multifunctional warm pad allows you to gently heat the area surrounding your keyboard, mouse and laptop providing a more comfortable and productive working environment.

The waterproof heated mouse mat has three levels of adjustment as well as a timing option allowing you to quickly heat up your area and automatically power off once a temperature is reached or a certain amount of time has been passed. Measuring 80 cm x 32 cm the desk pad also incorporates a reusable writing pad.

Heated mouse mat

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $81 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Probably you can’t stand typing with the cold fingers on those very cold days, right? Now Civiee brings you warmth – a large and comfortable desktop tool to help warm the area up and stay focused on your work. No more long working hours with frozen numb fingers from now on.”

If the Civiee campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Civiee heated mouse mat project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the heated mouse mat, jump over to the official Civiee crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

