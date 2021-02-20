Save 25% on the HAVIT Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad

We have an amazing deal on the HAVIT Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

he HAVIT Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad is available in our deals store for $31.95, that’s a saving of 25% off off the regular price.

Rated as Amazon’s bestselling laptop cooling pad, the HAVIT Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad comes with a metal large mesh surface design that releases airflow as much as possible, improving the cooling effect of the laptop cooler. With a mute motor and 3 large fans, this cooling pad provides superior airflow at a whisper-quiet noise level, spinning at over 1,100 RPM. This pad also comes with a rotatable switch for adjusting the wind speed of four fans, eye-catching LED lights to determine the status of the wind, and 15 kinds of RGB sidelight. This pad can support laptops up to 15.6″ to 17″.

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals