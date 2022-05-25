Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Limited Edition electric mountain bike $3,999

Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 has unveiled their latest electric bike in the form of the limited edition Bash/Mtn electric mountain bike that will only be manufactured in 1050 units. Each will be priced at $3,999 and will feature a rigid frame and single-speed eMTB design created for off-road cycling. Although having no suspension might cause a few issues over rough terrain.

“No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail.”

Check out the very strange promotional video embedded below which does a fantastic job of not actually revealing much about the new electric mountain bike. The Bash/Mtn electric mountain bike production units will be split between the United States and Europe with each having 525. With a top speed of 20 mph and equipped with a 529-Wh removable battery electric bike is capable of the range from 30 to 90 miles depending on the speed.

Electric mountain bike

“We created the eBike we want to ride. Introducing the BASH/MTN. Part of the Serial 1 Select Series, this limited edition eBike takes you off the beaten path with grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and a spine-saving, shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post. Order the BASH/MTN today at serial1.com/bash-mtn. Quantities are limited to just 1050 bikes for the world. “

Source : Harley-Davidson

