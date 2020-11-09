Tigard open source tool for hardware hacking $39

Developers may be interested in a new open source tool for hardware hacking now available from the Crowd Supply website priced at just $39. Preorders are now open and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime towards the end of February 2021. Tigard is an open source FT2232H-based, multi-protocol, multi-voltage tool for hardware hacking. By incorporating commonly used pin-outs, a labelled wiring harness, onboard level-shifting, and a logic analyzer connection, it is designed specifically for attaching to and communicating with low-speed interfaces on reverse-engineered hardware targets.

“Tigard combines support for all of the most-used interfaces and most-needed features on to a simple board. As a drop-in replacement for dozens of other hardware tools based on FTDI chips, it has native support from a number of commonly used hardware tools like OpenOCD, FlashROM, and more.

There’s a wide range of more advanced hardware hacking tools available. Tigard serves as an excellent complement to these by supporting the 20% of the features that enable 80% of the common hardware hacking tasks involved with speaking various protocols. Whether you’re new to hardware hacking, or you just need a quick and simple solution, Tigard is designed to be the best first step – sometimes followed by a more capable tool, if needed.”

Features & Specifications

– USB Type C high-speed (480 Mbps) interface

– FTDI FT2232HQ Dual High Speed USB to Multipurpose UART/FIFO IC

– Primary port dedicated to UART including access to all flow control signals

– Secondary port shared among dedicated headers for SWD, JTAG, SPI, and I²C

– High-performance directional level-shifters for 1.8 to 5.5 V operation

– Switch to choose between on-board 1.8 V, 3.3 V, 5.0 V, and off-board vTarget supplies

– Switch to choose between SPI/JTAG and I²C/SWD modes

– Logic analyzer (LA) port to observe device-level signals

– Indicator lights to aid debugging

Source : Crowd Supply

