iStorage diskAshur M2 portable hardware encrypted SSD from £129

iStorage has launched a new hardware encrypted SSD, featuring ultra-fast backwards compatible with USB 3.2 data transfer speeds in capacities ranging from 120 GB to 2 TB. The diskAshur M2 is lightweight, dust and waterproof and is IP68 certified. The shock proof SDD is capable of surviving drops from up to 4 m in height and is also crush proof providing an extremely rugged and ultraportable encrypted SSD to keep your documents and media safe from prying eyes.

The diskAshur M2 encrypts data using FIPS PUB 197 validated, AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption and uniquely incorporates a Common Criteria EAL4+ ready secure microprocessor, which employs built-in physical protection mechanisms designed to defend against external tamper, bypass physical attacks and more.

“As the number of remote workers continuously rises, ensuring data protection can prove challenging. Organisations have the added pressure of maintaining business continuity whilst adhering to data protection regulations. Strain is added for those dealing with highly sensitive information shared within a large organisation or with third parties. Undoubtedly, this situation has brought to light the importance of securely storing sensitive data.”

“The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant diskAshur M2 security features help protect data against data loss and theft and provides a secure, offline back-up of your data that you can access and quickly restore in the event of a ransomware attack. In a corporate setting, this will provide a ripple effect of benefits including compliance with data security and confidentiality laws, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and others, gaining customer trust, maintaining business continuity and encouraging data security best practices across the organisation.”

– Easy to use PIN authenticated (7-15 digits)

– USB Type A & C cables and carry case include

– FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant, tamper proof and evident design

– Rugged, shockproof & crushproof

– IP68 certified Water & Dust Resistant

– Ultra-portable and lightweight (only 12mm thick)

– Independent User & Admin PINs

– Ultra-fast transfer speeds – up to 370 MB/s Read & Write speeds

– One-time User recovery PIN

– Uniquely incorporates a Common Criteria EAL4+ ready microprocessor

– Read only (write product) – Dual mode

– OS & platform independent – no software required, will work on any device with a USB port!

– Brute Force protection

Being lightweight and smaller than the size of a phone, the diskAshur M2 offers users the ability to carry the drive with them wherever they go without the risk of losing data should the drive be lost or stolen.

Source : iStorage : GNW

