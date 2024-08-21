Bstick haptic VR controller offers ultimate game immersion

Imagine stepping into a virtual world where every touch, grab, and hold feels incredibly real. With Bstick, the handheld haptic VR controller, you can elevate your virtual reality experience to unprecedented levels of immersion. Say goodbye to cumbersome and expensive VR gloves and hello to a more user-friendly and affordable option that brings physical sensations to your fingertips.

Bstick for Ultimate Game Immersion

Early bird packages are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $899 or £691 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Takeaways Enhanced immersion with up to 20N of haptic feedback per finger

Convenient and affordable alternative to VR gloves

Compatible with a wide range of VR systems

Applications extend beyond gaming to vocational training and cognitive enhancement

Currently in development with plans to fulfill Kickstarter backer rewards soon

Bstick is designed to provide up to 20N of haptic feedback to each finger, simulating real-life sensations. Whether you’re grabbing, carrying, or holding objects in VR, the Bstick makes it feel like you’re interacting with the real world. This level of immersion is perfect for gamers looking to get lost in their favorite virtual worlds or professionals seeking realistic vocational training. Imagine playing a game where you can actually feel the weight of a sword or the texture of a wall. This tactile feedback can make your virtual adventures more thrilling and engaging, pulling you deeper into the experience.

Haptic VR Controller

Unlike traditional VR gloves, Bstick is a handheld device that is both convenient and affordable. Its ergonomic design includes a wrist strap and a comfortable grip, ensuring stability and ease of use during extended VR sessions. This makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enhance their VR experience without breaking the bank. Think about the convenience of simply picking up a controller rather than spending time putting on and adjusting gloves. The Bstick’s design allows for quick transitions between the virtual and real worlds, making it perfect for both casual and hardcore users.

Bstick is compatible with a wide range of VR systems, including Vive, Valve Index, OpenXR systems, and OpenVR supported HMD programs. This versatility ensures that you can integrate Bstick into your existing VR setup with ease. Additionally, it comes with a Unity SDK and plans for an Unreal Engine SDK, making it a valuable tool for developers looking to create immersive VR experiences. Imagine the possibilities for developers who can now incorporate realistic touch sensations into their games or training programs, enhancing the overall user experience.

If the Bstick campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Bstick haptic VR controller project look at the promotional video below.

While Bstick is perfect for gaming, its applications extend far beyond entertainment. It’s also suitable for vocational training, allowing professionals to practice and hone their skills in a virtual environment. For instance, medical students could practice surgical procedures with realistic feedback, or engineers could simulate complex machinery operations. Moreover, it can be used for cognitive enhancement exercises, making it a versatile tool for various fields. Imagine using Bstick for rehabilitation exercises, where patients can perform tasks that help improve their motor skills in a controlled, virtual environment.

Currently in development, Bstick is set to fulfill Kickstarter backer rewards soon. This means that you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on this innovative handheld haptic VR controller. Stay tuned for updates and be among the first to experience the future of virtual reality. The anticipation is building, and soon you’ll be able to immerse yourself in a virtual world like never before, feeling every interaction as if it were real.

Specifications:

– Provides up to 20N of haptic feedback to each finger

– Handheld design with ergonomic grip and wrist strap

– Compatible with Vive, Valve Index, OpenXR systems, and OpenVR supported HMD programs

– Includes Unity SDK and plans for Unreal Engine SDK

– Suitable for gaming, vocational training, and cognitive enhancement exercises

– In development with plans to fulfill Kickstarter backer rewards soon

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the haptic VR controller, jump over to the official Bstick crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



