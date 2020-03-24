Hamilton digital watch first released back in 1970 returning

50th anniversary of the company’s legendary Pulsar Time Computer the first commercially sold digital watch, developed back in 1970 and released to consumers in 1972, Hamilton is launching a modern day replica complete with modern OLED display.

The Hamilton digital watch is expected to be available sometime during May 2020 although no details on pricing or availability have been released as yet.

The Hamilton digital watch will be available in both silver and gold finishes with a stainless steel bracelet and sapphire crystal glass with a anti reflective coating protecting the screen. The retro-styled digital watch will also be water resistant to a depth of 100 m.

“The Hamilton PSR is a timely reminder of where and when the digital world began, and what digital timekeeping once meant. Just as it was then, the PSR remains the epitome of cool and a watch for those wanting to make a statement.”

As soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Hamilton website for more details and to register your interest to be notified when the watches available.

Source : Verge

