Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 features in This Week on Xbox

Microsoft this week welcomes Grand Theft Auto V to Xbox Game Pass alongside the newly optimized Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Plus check out the new Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season and more. Check out this week’s episode of This week on Xbox learn more about what you can expect from the new additions.

“Season 6 has arrived as the latest FREE update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection! This season, focused on the heroic exploits of Fireteam Raven, includes new vehicle skins, weapon skins, animated visors, back accessories, the Season Points Exchange, Seasonal Challenges with unique rewards – and more! Check it all out, starting today. Learn more at: aka.ms/MCCS6”

