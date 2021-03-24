Half-Life: Alyx anniversary celebrated with 40% discount

To celebrate the anniversary of the highly acclaimed virtual reality adventure game created by Valve. Half-Life: Alyx is now available at a 40% discount until March 31, 2021 to celebrate the VR games one year anniversary. If you own a VR headset and I haven’t yet played Half-Life: Alyx it is definitely worth getting and is probably the most accomplished VR game to date. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game which is now available via Steam and has over 1,300 “Overwhelmingly Positive”reviews.

“Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.”

Source : Valve

