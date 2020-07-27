Poly Effects Beebo and Poly touchscreen guitar pedals $399

Poly Effects has created and launched a couple of new guitar pedals capable of providing a wide variety of unique effects. Both are equipped with touchscreen interfaces and now available to purchase priced at $399

Poly Beebo : is a multi modulation pedal that also gives you the power of a eurorack modular synth in an easy to use touch screen pedal. If you want great live tools or to push the boundaries of sound design.

Beebo will get you there. If you’re looking for conventional effects, the auto swell, delay, algorithmic reverb, chorus, looping delay, mono & stereo EQ, mono & stereo compressor, pan, phaser, reverse, rotary, saturator, phaser, warmth and through zero flanger will cover your needs.

Each effect is a powerful algorithm when used alone, but the real magic comes when you combine them and control them. The rotary for example, exposes more than 30 parameters for those who want to dig deep into its detailed physical model. Combining effects, and controlling one module from another is what it’s all about in Beebo.

Poly Digit : Have you ever heard an amazing space and wished you could play your instrument in that room / shower / oil tanker? With Digit you can. Capture real spaces or vintage hardware reverb, shape your tone with the parametric EQs, route multiple effects with the 5″ touch screen, run delays into delays, create soundscapes with granular time stretching and run direct with cab sims. Digit takes reverb and delay to new places.

Digit uses a very different design than traditional super delays. Instead of a limited set of engines that you choose between, Digit has a number of delay modules that can be combined with the many other modules in new ways. This allows you to for example, combine a reverse with a tape sound, modulate it, filter it and the swell in some pitch shifted granular sparkles. If you then decide to bit crush one of the repeats, that’s possible too. There’s less conventional stuff too.

Source : Poly Effects : Engadget

