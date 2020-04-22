Guild Wars 15th anniversary update and celebrations start today

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Guild Wars game, new content and celebrations started to roll out today. April 28th 2020 marks 15 years since the launch of the very first Guild Wars game, and the development team are celebrating by providing players with in-game rewards, store sales, and more. Discounts on outfits, upgrades, storage, and more are available from today in the Guild Wars store.

Log in to the original Guild Wars starting 22 April and enjoy the anniversary celebration at Embark Beach. Next Tuesday, members of the Guild Wars development team will be conducting a live stream discussing some of their favorite memories from the past 15 years, starting April 28th at 7:00 p.m. UTC (noon Pacific Time).

“To commemorate this historic event, the Black Lion Trading Company is offering a free gift for your Guild Wars 2 characters! A free Self-Style Hair Kit is available from the Gem Store until 28 April.

The Ancient Anniversary Weaponsmith’s inventory has been reinforced with the Anniversary set, containing weapons with familiar looks but previously unavailable attribute requirements. Additionally, at the Ancient Anniversary Weaponsmith, heroes can acquire a Proof of Triumph.

Carrying this relic will cause an extra enemy group and boss to appear in four late-game maps—fight your way to them, and be sure to bring a Signet of Capture along to acquire a new PvE-only elite skill for each profession! If you miss this year’s celebration, don’t worry—the Proof of Triumph will continue to work when the festival ends so you can adventure with a friend to seek out the new skills.”

