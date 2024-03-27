Greenliant NVMe NANDrive BGA Single-chip SSDs

Greenliant has recently announced the release of its NVMe NANDrive BGA SSDs, a new line of solid-state drives designed to endure the harshest environments while delivering exceptional performance. These SSDs are tailored for embedded systems that require reliable storage capable of withstanding extreme conditions.

The NVMe NANDrive BGA SSDs are built around the PCIe Gen3x4 interface, enabling swift data transfer rates that cater to the needs of high-performance applications. They adhere to the M.2 1620 industry standard, ensuring broad compatibility with various devices. These drives are robust, with an operational temperature range of -40 to +95 degrees Celsius, making them suitable for extreme environments where traditional storage solutions might fail.

NVMe NANDrive SSD

Featuring Greenliant’s proprietary EnduroSLC Technology, the EX Series SSDs boast an impressive 75,000 to 400,000 program/erase (P/E) cycles, offering storage capacities from 20 GB to 160 GB. For larger storage needs, the PX Series employs industrial TLC NAND and provides 5,000 P/E cycles, with capacities ranging from 64 GB to 512 GB. The advantages of these SSDs include :

High endurance and reliability, crucial for industrial use

Wide temperature tolerance, perfect for challenging conditions

High sequential read/write speeds, essential for fast data access in critical applications

Energy efficiency, vital for battery-operated or energy-conscious applications

Data security with AES-256 encryption, safeguarding sensitive information from unauthorized access

Greenliant’s dedication to its customers is evident in its Long-Term Availability program, which includes the NVMe NANDrive EX Series. This initiative guarantees the availability of these SSDs for extended periods, offering stability for long-term projects.

Currently, Greenliant is providing samples to customers, with full-scale production expected to commence in the latter half of 2024. This schedule allows for seamless integration of these advanced SSDs into customer systems, ensuring they are equipped with state-of-the-art storage solutions ready to tackle demanding applications.

Greenliant’s NVMe NANDrive BGA SSDs mark a significant leap forward in storage technology for embedded systems. Combining durability, performance in extreme temperatures, high-speed operation, energy efficiency, and robust data security, these SSDs are well-equipped to meet the stringent requirements of the most challenging environments. The industry looks forward to the transformative potential of these high-endurance storage solutions as they move closer to widespread availability. Greenliant is sampling NVMe NANDrive EX and PX series SSDs to early engagement customers now, and expects to start volume production in the second half of 2024



