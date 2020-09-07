Hexen 2 spiritual successor Graven unveiled by 3D Realms

Developer Slipgate Ironworks and publisher 3D Realms has unveiled a new spiritual successor to the Hexen 2, in the form of Graven, which will be launching sometime during 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch.

“Action, mystery, and a chance for redemption await you in the gritty action first person puzzler GRAVEN. Explore a dark fantasy world as a wrongly convicted man of faith. Battle the horrors of humanity, the wilds, and beyond using the environment, magic, and armaments.”

“A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic bring the action first person puzzler GRAVEN to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3d, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (Blood, Fire Emblem, Dusk) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience.”

“A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself.”

Source : Steam : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals