Gran Turismo World Series 2023 starts tomorrow

Tomorrow the highly anticipated Gran Turismo World Series 2023 will commence Round 1 of the Nations Cup. If you fancy your chances and your driving skills are up to scratch any PlayStation gamer who has a copy of Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can enter the series. To sign up for the racing series head over to the Sport mode within the GT seven game and once there sign up for the Nations Cup – racing to represent your home country or territory – and/or the Manufacturers Cup, racing for your favorite manufacturer.

The Gran Turismo World Series 2023 start date has been set for May 13, 2023 and more details have been published on the official PlayStation blog providing more insight into what you can expect from the schedule. It is worth noting that if you have entered previous racing series, in a change to previous years, the seven-round Nations Cup Online Series will run in a consecutive block with Round 7 taking place on June 3. The Manufacturers Cup will follow, with Round 1 on June 7 and the final round on July 1 explains the PlayStation team.

“The results of the Online Series will determine which players will be invited to the two live events of the 2023 Series, the World Series Showdown in Amsterdam (August 11-12) and the World Finals, which will take place in early December at a venue to be announced. In 2022, a thrilling World Finals in Monaco ended with Subaru and Toyota tied on points in the Manufacturers Cup, but the trophy was awarded to Subaru’s Daniel Solis (USA), Takuma Miyazono (JPN) and Kylian Drumont (FRA) thanks to their victory in the final race. “

“The Nations Cup was no less hotly contested with points tied at the top. This time it was popular Spaniard, and World Series veteran, Coque López who was crowned champion having taken the race victory after an incident-packed last lap. Chilean Angel Inostroza was second while Brazil’s Igor Fraga, the inaugural World Champion in 2018, took the final podium place. “

“A change to the Nations Cup format in 2023 sees the Showdown and World Finals contested as a team event, like the Manufacturers Cup, with three drivers from the same country competing for the title. “It is always exciting when a new Gran Turismo World Series gets underway,” commented Kazunori Yamauchi, Producer of the Gran Turismo series. “Each year we see incredible battles among our established stars, but there is always some new talent bursting onto the scene at the top level.”

