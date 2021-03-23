MicTrack MT700 GPS tracker has an 8 year battery life

The MT700 is a GPS tracker that uses Cat M1 and NB-IoT technology to extend its battery life for up to a years of standby time powered by internal batteries, housed in a IP68 waterproof casing. The MicTrack MT700 GPS tracker can provide real-time data via the companion mobile phone application all PC software and can be used for fleet management, trailer, container, logistics, car rental, automobile finance, transportation, and other segments, say its creators.

“You’ll need a Micro SIM card that supports Cat M1 or NB-IoT with at least of 15MB data a month. Once the SIM card is installed, you can press the power button, the LED status should soon show the successful connection to the cellular network, and you’ll be able to check the position of the tracker on trackits.com. If you’d like to use your own server, the company released Mictrack communication protocol documentation so you can integrate MT700 into your own solution.”

Features of the MicTrack MT700 GPS tracker include:

Cat M1 & NB-IoT & GSM Network

GPS+Glonass+Galileo+Beidou System

8 Years Standby Time

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance

Quick Charge [email protected]

Dynamic Power Path Management

Ultra-Low Power Consumption less than 5uA

Easy Installation

Powerful Magnet Mount

Rugged Construction

Real-timing Tracking

Geo-fence Alarm

Low Power Alarm

Removal Alerts

Smart Motion Detection

Scheduled Timing Report

GPS+WiFi Positioning(optional)

Multiple Power Saving Mode Switching

Support rechargeable or Non-rechargeable batteries

PC & Mobile App Tracking

Programmable via Web/USB/SMS

Open Protocol& Easy to Integrate

