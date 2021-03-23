MicTrack MT700 GPS tracker has an 8 year battery life

The MT700 is a GPS tracker that uses Cat M1 and NB-IoT technology to extend its battery life for up to a years of standby time powered by internal batteries, housed in a IP68 waterproof casing. The MicTrack MT700 GPS tracker can provide real-time data via the companion mobile phone application all PC software and can be used for fleet management, trailer, container, logistics, car rental, automobile finance, transportation, and other segments, say its creators.
“You’ll need a Micro SIM card that supports Cat M1 or NB-IoT with at least of 15MB data a month. Once the SIM card is installed, you can press the power button, the LED status should soon show the successful connection to the cellular network, and you’ll be able to check the position of the tracker on trackits.com. If you’d like to use your own server, the company released Mictrack communication protocol documentation so you can integrate MT700 into your own solution.”
Features of the MicTrack MT700 GPS tracker include:
Cat M1 & NB-IoT & GSM Network
GPS+Glonass+Galileo+Beidou System
8 Years Standby Time
IP68 Dust & Water Resistance
Quick Charge [email protected]
Dynamic Power Path Management
Ultra-Low Power Consumption less than 5uA
Easy Installation
Powerful Magnet Mount
Rugged Construction
Real-timing Tracking
Geo-fence Alarm
Low Power Alarm
Removal Alerts
Smart Motion Detection
Scheduled Timing Report
GPS+WiFi Positioning(optional)
Multiple Power Saving Mode Switching
Support rechargeable or Non-rechargeable batteries
PC & Mobile App Tracking
Programmable via Web/USB/SMS
Open Protocol& Easy to Integrate
For more details about the MicTrack MT700 GPS tracker jump over to the CNX Software or MicTrack website by following the link below.
Source : CNX Software : MicTrack
