The Somewear Global Hotspot gives any smartphone the ability to keep working when cellular service fails. With 100% global satellite data coverage, the Global Hotspot is an asset for every mission from a weekend adventure to a remote work site and comes complete with it own companion application for both Android and iOS.

Over 1,000 messages can be sent/received per charge and a full charged Hotspot will last for over 10 days with 10 min interval tracking.Measuring just 3.0” x 3.6” x 0.8” and only weighing 4 oz the pocket satellite communications solutions is now available to purchase priced at $350.

“MESSAGING – With Smart Routing, Somewear’s messaging feature works seamlessly across WiFi, Cellular and Satellite connectivity. Near or far, you can be confident that whatever you have to say will be seen. TRACKING – Heading off grid, someone is going to worry about you. Whether it’s your spouse or your supervisor, Somewear’s onboard GPS and interval tracking will make it simple for people to follow your path in real time. WEATHER REPORTING – No one likes getting caught off guard. Somewear’s weather reporting gets you the latest information on demand to help you plan accordingly.”

Features of the Somewear satellite communications solution and GPS tracker :

– 100% global SMS text messaging & text to email

– Mapping with adjustable tracking intervals—10m-30m adjustable by 1m increments

– Hourly and 7-day weather forecasting

– SOS emergency services via GEOS Worldwide

– Without cell phone pairing, Somewear features onboard SOS triggering and tracking initiation

– Most affordable Iridium data plans available starting at $100/yr for a lightweight plan: https://www.somewearlabs.com/data-pricing

– Unit floats – waterproof/shockproof IPX7

– Smart Routing—Somewear app automatically defaults to cell/wifi data when in range, saving precious satellite data

– Waypoints—create, name, edit and share waypoints for camp rendezvous points, points of interest and more

– Public tracking—friends, family and followers no longer need a Somewear app to track your progress

Source : Somewear

