Easily add GPS navigation to your next project with Pellicanus

If you are searching for an easy way to and GPS navigation to your next project you may be interested in a new open source INS GPS integrated navigation system soon to be launched via the Crowd Supply website. The small development board consists of 10 DOF IMUs, a GNSS receiver and a RP2040 processor as well as providing GPIO pins for sensor data input.

By default the Pellicanus development board includes the loosely coupled extended kalman filter and odometer providing developers with 3D vector velocity, 3D vector position, and orientation angles.

Pellicanus GPS navigation specifications and features

Accelerometer Meas Range: ±2 g, ±4 g, ±8 g, ±16 g

Gyro Meas Range: ±250 dps, ±500 dps, ±1000 dps, ±2000 dps

Mag Meas Range: ±8 gauss

Operation Temperature: -40°C to +80°C

Gyro Bias Instability: 7-8°/hr

Dynamic Heading Accuaricy: ±1°

Dynamic Pitch/Roll Accuaricy: ±0.1°

Position Accuaricy: ±4 meters

Pressure Sensor Meas Range: 300-1200 mbar

GNSS position, speed and heading correction

“Pellicanus is not only a tactical level INS/GPS, it also comes with completely open source mathematical models, software and schematics. Also, the system sensitivity is at a level to compete with military systems on the market. Pellicanus can be configured with only a few changes to fit where you want to install it. For example, it can be used in drones, unmanned land vehicles, agricultural systems, or even robotics.”

For more information on the project and to register your details to be notified on updates and when the project officially launches jump over to the Crowd Supply product page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply : Github

