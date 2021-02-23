Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda track only supercar unveiled

Gordon Murray has unveiled its new track only supercar, the Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda and just 25 units of the car will be made,

The Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda is a track only version of the T50 supercar and it will cost £3.1 million before taxes.

The car comes with a V12 engine that produces 700 horsepower and the car weighs just 852 kg, 129kg less than the road going version.

Weighing just 852kg, the T.50s Niki Lauda is blessed with exceptional agility. Its power-to-weight ratio of 835PS/tonne exceeds that of a naturally aspirated LMP1 car. Underpinning the T.50s Niki Lauda is a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque constructed utilising Formula One technology.

This is wrapped in extremely light carbon fibre body panels. From the engine to the gearbox to the magnesium wheels, the T.50s. Niki Lauda is the embodiment of Gordon Murray Automotive’s lightweight ethos.

You can find out more details about the new Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda over at Gordon Murray Automotive

Source Gordon Murray Automotive, Autocar

