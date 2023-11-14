Google’s Generative AI in Search expanded to more than 120 countries

Google has announced that its Generative AI in Search feature has now been expanded to more than 120 countries and territories around the world, and it is also now supported by four more languages.

The new Languages include Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian and some of the new countries include Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya South Africa, and more.

Already, generative AI in Search is allowing us to serve a wider range of information needs, including those that benefit from multiple perspectives. With SGE, we’re showing more links, and links to a wider range of sources on the results page, creating new opportunities for content to be discovered.

As we’ve continually improved the experience, we’ve also expanded internationally beyond the United States with recent launches in India and Japan. So far, the vast majority of feedback in all three countries has been positive, and people are finding generative AI particularly useful for complex questions they wouldn’t typically think to search.

You can find out more information about Google’s Generative AI Search and its expansion to more countries and also to more languages around the world over at the Google website at the link below.

Source Google

Image Credit: Kai Wenzel



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals