Google unveils the Nest Audio (Video)

Google has unveiled its latest smart speaker which has been designed for music, the Nest Audio, two devices can be connected together to produce stereo sound.

Google has said that their new Nest Audi is 75 percent louder and has 50 percent more bass than the original Google Home.

Nest Audio’s sound is full, clear and natural. We completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs so nothing is lacking or overbearing. The bass is significant and the vocals have depth, which makes Nest Audio sound great across genres: classical, R&B, pop and more. The custom-designed tweeter allows each musical detail to come through, and we optimized the grill, fabric and materials so that you can enjoy the audio without distortion.

You can find out more details about the new Nest Audio over at Google at the link below, it will launch in the US, Canada and India on the 5th of October and more countries on the 15th of Octover, it will retail for $99.99.

Source Google

