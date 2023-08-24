Google TV offers 25 new free channels and NFL Sunday Ticket

In an exciting development for entertainment enthusiasts, Google TV is set to expand its offerings with the introduction of more than 25 new free channels. This expansion will bring the total number of built-in channels to over 100, offering a diverse range of content to cater to a wide array of viewer preferences.

The new channels are not just limited to popular TV shows and game shows. Music lovers and multicultural entertainment aficionados will also find channels that cater to their interests. This move is a testament to Google TV’s commitment to providing a comprehensive entertainment experience that caters to the diverse tastes of its audience.

NFL Sunday Ticket

In a significant move for sports fans, NFL Sunday Ticket will be fully integrated into Google TV and YouTube TV for the upcoming football season. This integration will allow users to access live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, highlights, and recommendations for top games of the week directly from their home screen. This feature is set to revolutionize the way football fans engage with their favorite sport, providing them with unparalleled access and convenience.

For YouTube TV subscribers with NFL Sunday Ticket, the content will be readily available in the channel guide on the Live tab. This seamless integration will ensure that subscribers can easily access their favorite football content without having to navigate through multiple platforms.

What is the difference between Android TV and Google TV?

GTV is the new, personalised experience that comes built into smart TVs and streaming devices from top brands. Google TV is powered by an underlying operating system called Android TV OS. Some smart TVs and streaming devices are powered by Android TV OS but do not have the GTV interface. These devices are referred to as Android TV devices.

$200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

In a bid to make this offering even more attractive, a limited-time offer allows users to get up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the purchase of an eligible TCL TV with Google TV. However, this offer, which ends on 9/19/23, requires a YouTube TV subscription, a Google account, and a current form of payment.

These updates are part of Google TV’s broader strategy to provide more ways to watch entertainment for less. By expanding its channel offerings and integrating popular sports content, Google TV is positioning itself as a one-stop entertainment hub that offers value, variety, and convenience.

Google TV

Google TV is a smart TV platform developed by Google. It was first announced in September 2020, succeeding Android TV. Here’s a brief overview of its features :

User Interface : Google TV offers a refined user interface compared to its predecessor, Android TV. It focuses on personalized content recommendations and aggregates content from various streaming apps into one view. This makes it easier for users to find and watch content without having to navigate between different apps.

: Google TV offers a refined user interface compared to its predecessor, Android TV. It focuses on personalized content recommendations and aggregates content from various streaming apps into one view. This makes it easier for users to find and watch content without having to navigate between different apps. Personalization : GTV uses recommendations based on users’ viewing habits and preferences. This means that over time, the platform gets better at suggesting content that the user is likely to enjoy.

: GTV uses recommendations based on users’ viewing habits and preferences. This means that over time, the platform gets better at suggesting content that the user is likely to enjoy. Integration with Google Services : GTV is deeply integrated with other Google services like Google Search, Google Assistant, and Google Photos. This means users can use voice commands to search for content, control smart home devices, or even view their photos on the TV.

: GTV is deeply integrated with other Google services like Google Search, Google Assistant, and Google Photos. This means users can use voice commands to search for content, control smart home devices, or even view their photos on the TV. Chromecast with Google TV : Alongside the announcement of GTV, Google also launched the Chromecast with Google TV. This device allows users to turn any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV powered by GTV.

: Alongside the announcement of GTV, Google also launched the Chromecast with Google TV. This device allows users to turn any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV powered by GTV. App Ecosystem : Since GTV is built on the foundation of Android TV, it supports a vast range of apps available on the Google Play Store. This includes streaming apps, games, utilities, and more.

: Since GTV is built on the foundation of Android TV, it supports a vast range of apps available on the Google Play Store. This includes streaming apps, games, utilities, and more. Multiple Profiles : GTV allows for multiple user profiles, ensuring that each member of the household gets personalized recommendations.

: GTV allows for multiple user profiles, ensuring that each member of the household gets personalized recommendations. Watchlist: Users can add shows and movies to their watchlist from their phone or computer, and it will be available on their GTV. This provides a seamless experience across devices.

For more information on Google TV its new free channels and its NFL Sunday Ticket jump over to the official website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals