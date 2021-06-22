Google to face European Commission antitrust probe

Google is the latest company to have an antitrust investigation against them by the European Commission, the new investigation will look into anti competitive behavior by Google in online advertising.

Google makes billions every year and most of its revenue from online advertising and now the EU will be looking into this.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetise their online services. Google collects data to be used for targeted advertising purposes, it sells advertising space and also acts as an online advertising intermediary. So Google is present at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising. We are concerned that Google has made it harder for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack. A level playing field is of the essence for everyone in the supply chain. Fair competition is important – both for advertisers to reach consumers on publishers’ sites and for publishers to sell their space to advertisers, to generate revenues and funding for content. We will also be looking at Google’s policies on user tracking to make sure they are in line with fair competition.“

You can find out more information about this new investigation by the European Commission into Google at the link below.

Source EU Commission

