Google Pixel Watch 2 shows off on Video

The new Google Pixel Watch 23 launched recently, along with the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 headphones. We previously saw a video of the new Pixel 8 and PIXEL 8 Pro smartphones and now we get to find out more details about Google’s latest smartwatch.

The video below from DC Rainmaker gives us a good look at the design and also the range of new features that Google has included with their new Pixel Watch 2 smartphone.

One of the first things we can see from the video is that the case size remains unchanged. This is a strategic move by Google to ensure compatibility with existing bands, making the transition to the new model seamless for current users.

The glass’s durability has been significantly improved, offering a more robust and scratch-resistant display. This is a welcome change for those who lead an active lifestyle or are simply prone to accidents.

In a nod to sustainability, the watch is now made from 100% recycled materials. Not only is this eco-friendly, but it also makes the device 10% lighter, enhancing comfort for all-day wear.

Under the hood, a new quad-core CPU significantly enhances performance, allowing for quicker app launches and more efficient multitasking. Battery life has been a sticking point for many smartwatch users, but Google addresses this with a true 24-hour battery life, even with the always-on display. Additionally, charging time has been reduced, with 12 hours of battery life achievable in just 30 minutes.

The new Google Pixel Watch 2 will go on sale on the 12th of October and the Wi-Fi model is priced at $349, while the cellular model comes in at $399.

