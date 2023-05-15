Google Pixel Tablet in action (Video)

Last week Google announced a range of new devices, one was their new Google Pixel Tablet, they also launched the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a smartphones, now we get to find out more details about their new tablet.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Pixel Tablet and its range of features, let’s find out more more information about this new Android tablet.

As we can see from the video the new Pixel Tablet comes with some interesting features, the device includes a speaker dock, which turns the device into a Google Nest Hub when it is docked.

The tablet comes with an 11-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, it also comes with a Google Tensor G2 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM, there is a choice of two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The tablet comes with a 27-watt-hour battery and Android 13, it has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front of the handset and a single camera on the rear of the device. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for video chat, on the back of the device, there is also an 8-megapixel camera for videos and photos. The new Google Pixel Tablet is available for pre-order for $499.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee





