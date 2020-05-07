Google Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods (Video)

Google recently launched their new Google Pixel Buds in the US and now we get to have a look at the headphones next to the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The new Pixel Buds retail for $179, the Apple AirPods retail for $159 and the AirPods Pro retail for $249, lets have a look at all three together.

As we can see from the video the new Pixel Buds appear to be a good alternative to Apple’s AirPods and also the AirPods Pro.

Each of the three devices are different so it is really down to personal choice and which features you are looking for in your headphones.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

