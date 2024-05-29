Google Pixel 8a Smartphone Reviewed (Video)

The Google Pixel 8a is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling balance between affordability and functionality. Priced at $499, this device is designed to appeal to users who want a reliable, feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank. In the video below, Tech Spurt explores the various aspects of the Pixel 8a, including its design, software, display, performance, battery life, camera, audio, storage, and more.

Design and Build Quality

One of the standout features of the Pixel 8a is its compact design. With a 6.1-inch display, this smartphone is easy to handle and fits comfortably in most hands. The device features a plastic back and a metal frame, which contributes to its overall durability. Additionally, the Pixel 8a boasts an IP67 rating, ensuring that it is resistant to dust and water. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which adds an extra layer of protection against scratches and minor drops.

Compact 6.1-inch display for easy handling

for easy handling Durable plastic back and metal frame

IP67 rating for dust and water resistance

Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display

Software and Updates

The Google Pixel 8a runs on the latest version of Android, Android 14, which delivers a smooth and intuitive user experience. One of the key advantages of owning a Pixel device is the guarantee of long-term software support. Google promises seven years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 8a, ensuring that your device remains up-to-date and secure for an extended period. The stock Android experience on the Pixel 8a is clean and free of bloatware, and it is enhanced by exclusive Google features that are not available on other Android devices.

Runs on Android 14 for a smooth and intuitive user experience

for a smooth and intuitive user experience Seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed by Google

guaranteed by Google Clean, bloatware-free stock Android experience

Exclusive Google features not available on other Android devices

Display Quality

The Pixel 8a features an OLED display that delivers excellent contrast and realistic color tones, making it ideal for media consumption. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth scrolling and gaming experiences. HDR10 support enhances video playback, providing a more immersive viewing experience. The display also boasts impressive brightness levels, reaching up to 2,000 nits, which ensures that the screen remains visible even in bright sunlight.

OLED display with excellent contrast and realistic color tones

120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming

for smooth scrolling and gaming HDR10 support for enhanced video playback

High brightness levels up to 2,000 nits for visibility in bright sunlight

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. This combination ensures that the device can handle gaming and multitasking with ease. However, it is worth noting that during extended periods of heavy use, you may notice some occasional overheating. Despite this minor issue, the overall performance of the Pixel 8a remains robust for a mid-range device.

Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM for smooth performance

and 8GB of RAM for smooth performance Capable of handling gaming and multitasking with ease

Occasional overheating during extended heavy use

Overall robust performance for a mid-range device

Battery Life and Charging

The Pixel 8a is equipped with a 4,492mAh battery, which offers approximately 6 hours of screen-on time. This is sufficient for a full day of moderate use, ensuring that you can rely on your device throughout the day without constantly searching for a power outlet. The device supports 18W wired charging and wireless charging, providing you with flexibility in how you choose to power up your phone.

4,492mAh battery with approximately 6 hours of screen-on time

Sufficient for a full day of moderate use

18W wired charging and wireless charging support

and wireless charging support Flexibility in charging options

Camera Performance

The camera setup on the Pixel 8a is impressive for a mid-range device. It features a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP front-facing camera. The main camera excels in low-light conditions, capturing detailed and well-lit photos even in challenging lighting situations. The Pixel 8a also comes with built-in editing tools that allow you to quickly and effectively enhance your photos without the need for third-party apps.

64MP main camera with optical image stabilization

with optical image stabilization 13MP ultra-wide camera and 13MP front-facing camera

Excellent low-light performance

Built-in editing tools for quick and effective photo enhancements

Audio Quality

The Pixel 8a features stereo speakers that deliver decent sound quality. While the audio experience may not be as immersive as that of higher-end devices, it is more than adequate for casual listening and video playback. One potential drawback for some users is the absence of a headphone jack. However, the device offers reliable Bluetooth streaming, ensuring a good audio experience when using wireless headphones.

Stereo speakers with decent sound quality

Absence of a headphone jack may be a drawback for some users

Reliable Bluetooth streaming for wireless headphones

Storage Options

The Pixel 8a comes with a starting storage capacity of 128GB, which should be ample for most users. This storage space allows you to store a significant number of apps, photos, videos, and other files without worrying about running out of space. However, it is important to note that the Pixel 8a does not support microSD card expansion, so you cannot increase the storage capacity beyond what is built into the device. For users who require more storage, a 256GB option is available at a higher price point.

Starts at 128GB of storage , ample for most users

, ample for most users No microSD card support for storage expansion

256GB option available at a higher price for those needing more space

Additional Features

The Pixel 8a offers flexibility in network connectivity by supporting both a single SIM slot and eSIM. This allows you to use the device with your preferred carrier or take advantage of the convenience of an eSIM when traveling. The device also features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock for secure and convenient device unlocking. While the Pixel 8a lacks some of the advanced features found in higher-end models like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, it still offers a solid set of features for its price point.

Supports both a single SIM slot and eSIM for network flexibility

for network flexibility Fingerprint sensor and face unlock for secure and convenient device unlocking

Lacks some advanced features found in higher-end Pixel models

**Conclusion**

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 8a is a compelling mid-range smartphone that offers a balanced combination of features, performance, and affordability. Its compact design, robust software support, and impressive camera capabilities make it a strong contender in its price category. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of more expensive devices, the Pixel 8a delivers a solid user experience that will satisfy the needs of most users looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartphone without the premium price tag.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals