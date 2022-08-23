Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)

The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video.

The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests.

The handset is put through a scratch test for the display, a burn test for the display, and also a burn test, let’s find out how the handset performs.

As we can see from the video the display scratched at levels 6 and 7, pretty much the same as the majority of smartphones that are available today.

In the burn test, the Google Pixel 6A did not suffer any permanent damage and it recovered after a short while. The device also managed to pass the ben test with no cracks or breaks in the handset. So the Pixel 6A has managed to pass the durability test.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Google Tensor processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus it features a 4410 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The Pixel 6A also comes with a range of cameras, these include a 12-megapixel dual-pixel camera and an ultrawide 12-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

