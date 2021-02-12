Google Photos on iOS gets new video editor and more

Google has released some new features for its Google Photos app on Apple’s iOS platform, the update comes with a new video editor and a range of other new features.

There are also a range of other enhanced editing features for Google One members and more, you can see more details what is included in the update.

With the new video editor, in addition to trimming, stabilizing and rotating your videos, you’ll now be able to crop, change perspective, add filters, apply granular edits (including brightness, contrast, saturation and warmth) and more.

There are now more than 30 controls, but a good place to start is with cropping and straightening the frame to focus more on the subject. And if the scene is poorly exposed, you can adjust the brightness to make your video shine.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to Google Photos on iOS over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals