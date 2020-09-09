Google Phone App gets Verified Calls feature

Google has announced a new feature for its Google Phone App called Verified Calls, as the name suggests it is designed to let you know that the incoming call is from a proper company and not a robo caller, spam or scam call.

For example if you bank rings you, it will show on the screen that it is a verified call from you bank, it will also display why your bank is calling you.

Verified Calls aims to solve this problem by showing the caller’s name, logo, reason for calling and a verification symbol indicating the business has been authenticated by Google. This is done in a secure way—Google doesn’t collect or store any personally identifiable information after verification.

Verified Calls is a feature on Google’s Phone app, which comes pre-loaded on many Android phones and will be available for download starting later this week on even more Android devices.

This is a great feature for Android Phones and should cut down on scam and spam calls for many people.

Source Google

