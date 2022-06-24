Google News gets a new look at more

Google has announced that it is bringing a new look to Google News and also some new features. The new design is coming to News on the desktop.

As well as the new design there are now some new customization options that lets you change what you see on the platform.

Our new look for Google News on desktop was inspired by feedback we received from readers. We’ve made it easier for you to catch up on the most important news by bringing Top stories, Local news and personalized picks for you to the top of the page.

As an example, we’ve moved our local news section to the top of the page, so it’s easier to find. You can now use the filter button to add multiple locations to your local news section, so you’ll never miss important news about the cities and towns you care about. This change is just the latest way we’re bringing local news to users around the world. Last year, we expanded a feature on Google Search so readers around the world can now see a carousel of local news stories when Google finds local news coverage relevant to their query. This helps them easily find stories from local news publishers.

You can find out more details about the new design of Google News and also the new features available at the link below.

Source Google

