Google Maps hopes to help reduce carbon emissions

Google has announced that it is hoping to help reduce carbon emissions with Google Maps and Artificial Intelligence.

The company is using Google Maps in a number of ways to help reduce emissions, they are working with cities and governments to reduce emissions with their mapping data and this is being expanded to more cities.

In pursuit of helping more cities take action against climate change, we will make transportation insights available in EIE for over 20,000 cities and regional governments by the end of the year, making it one of the largest ever collections of high-quality, globally consistent environmental data sources. This expansion will double the number of geographies represented in EIE, accounting for the majority of the world’s transport emissions.

As the window continues to narrow on implementing policies and plans to reduce emissions, we’re unifying around a single mission: to foster sustainability at scale. To help, we’re partnering with the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a network of megacities committed to addressing climate change. Our work with C40 will help us better support the needs of cities while making data accessible to city projects that are working on climate solutions. Together we can provide higher-quality transportation activity data to measure and track GHG emissions at a global scale, while also giving state and local governments resources to better understand what’s working at a local level.

We also heard previously that Google has added the lowest carbon routes to Google Maps in an attempt to help reduce emissions.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals