Google Maps Gets Generative AI

Google has announced that it is bringing Generative AI to Google Maps, this new feature is being released in the USA first and it will be available in early access to users of select Local Guides.

Let’s say you’re visiting San Francisco and want to plan a few hours of thrifting for unique vintage finds. Just ask Maps what you’re looking for, like “places with a vintage vibe in SF.” Our AI models will analyze Maps’ rich information about nearby businesses and places along with photos, ratings and reviews from the Maps community to give you trustworthy suggestions.

You’ll see results organized into helpful categories — like clothing stores, vinyl shops and flea markets — along with photo carousels and review summaries that highlight why a place might be interesting for you to visit.

Maybe you also want to grab a bite to eat somewhere that keeps those vintage vibes going. Continue the conversation with a follow-up question like “How about lunch?” Maps will suggest places that match the vintage vibe you’re looking for, like an old-school diner nearby. From there, you can save the places to a list to stay organized, share with friends or revisit in the future.

You can find out more details about the changes and features coming to Google Maps with Generative AI over at Google’s website at the link below, Google is expected to expand this feature further to Maos this year.

Source Google



