Google I/O 2020 commences May 12th

Google has today confirmed the location and date for the highly anticipated Google I/O 2020 conference. Details were announced by CEO Sundar Pichai via Twitter, together with a website offering a series of puzzles that needed to be solved in order to learn or information about Google I/O 2020.

For more information on this year’s Google IO 2020 event which will run from May 12 – 14th, jump over to the official website by following the link below to check out the puzzles and uniquely creative website created by Google. “Earlier, the intergalactic satellite network powering this signal board was down. It has since been restored, but we still need your help to maintain the network. Can we count on you?”

I/O the annual Google developer conference held by Google in Mountain View, California, and started back in 2008. The itinerary for this year’s event is still currently unknown but as more details come to light will keep you up to speed as always.

Cosmos aligned. We’ll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year’s #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 24 January 2020

Source: Google

