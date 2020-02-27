Google has asked US government to let it do business with Huawei

Huawei is under a trade ban in the US at the moment, this means that it has had to remove Google apps and services from it devices, apps like Gmail, Google Search and more.

Now Google has applied to the US government for an exemption which would allow the company to do business with Huawei again.

Microsoft was previously given an exemption by the US government which allows them to work with Huawei, so Google could get a similar exemption.

If Google is granted this exemption then its range of apps which include the Play Store, YouTube, Gmail, Photos and more would be allowed to run on these devices out of the box. It will be interesting to see what decision is made, we suspect that they will be granted the exemption.

Source GSM Arena

