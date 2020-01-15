Google has acquired App Sheet, a no code App development platform

Google has announced that is has made another acquisition, the latest company it has acquired is called AppSheet.

Terms of the acquisition were not revealed, AppSheet is a no code application development platform and you can see more details below.

AppSheet complements Google Cloud’s strategy to reimagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration and API management as they modernize their business processes in the cloud. AppSheet’s ability to power a range of applications—from CRM to field inspections and personalized reporting—combined with Google Cloud’s deep expertise in key verticals, will further enable digital transformation across industries like financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, communication and media & entertainment.

You can find out more information about Google’s acquisition of AppSheet over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

