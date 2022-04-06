New Emoji reactions arrive on Google Docs web

Google has today announced that the companies Google Docs web service has received support for Emoji reactions enabling users to respond to text with a simple symbol rather than a fully written comment. The latest release now available includes a full array of emoji characters including gender-neutral options for gender-modifiable Emojis, and the emoji set is updated to the latest version (Emoji 14.0), reflecting the latest Emoji set with options to accurately reflect your identity. As well as the Emoji skin tone and gender preferences are saved per individual Emoji.

The new Emoji reactions will be on by default and can not be disabled by the user says Google. To access reactions in Docs, hover over any message or an existing anchor and click on the “Add reaction” icon. Additionally, emoji preferences are shared with Google Chat, so any preferences set in one app will be reflected in the other. Both apps can be used to update emoji preferences via the picker.

Google Docs Emoji reactions

Emoji reactions will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus and will not be available to Enterprise Essentials,, Education Fundamentals,Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers . For more information on using the new Emoji reactions feature within Google Docs on web jump over to the official Google support site by following the link below.

Source : Google

